Two dead and two injured after “VW Golf stolen during police chase collided with another car” in Newcastle

Two people were killed and two were injured after a “stolen VW Golf” collided with a police car during pursuit.

The vehicle did not stop at the command of the police, but was bolted 30 minutes later before colliding with Honda.

Northumbrian police said they were warned Sunday morning that Volkswagen Golf was suspected of being stolen in Newcastle.

An emergency service was called into the crash and it was confirmed that two of Volkswagen’s male crew members had died on the scene.

Currently, specially trained officers are assisting the deceased’s close relatives.

Volkswagen’s third male crew member was seriously injured and taken to the hospital with a female Honda crew member.

The case was, of course, referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IOPC) for an investigation to be carried out.

Roads were closed shortly after the crash, and the military was likely to remain closed for several hours, he said.

On-site police and forensic medicine after smash

