Trevor Bauer Whistleblower Latest-Woman Shares “Text and” Assault “Photograph” Before Lawyer Shawn Holley Appears in Court
Trevor Bauer’s court hearing was postponed after the text and “assault photo” of his whistleblower were seen.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday in a plum suit after being accused of sexual assault.
Bower’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, advised that he either wouldn’t testify at all or would do it in the room – but it was decided that Bower had to take a position.
His lawyer also claimed that he had never seen a complete forensic exam known as the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam.
Bauer’s hearing will continue at 8:30 am on August 2nd, and on August 3rd and 19th.
Before the hearing on July 23, Bauer denied the claim About a temporary restraint order against him that his suspect was granted California..
The LA Dodgers star is expected to challenge her allegations against him after his leave was extended on July 27 and their text exchanges and “assault photos” were seen.
His whistleblower agreed that she would have sex with him, but she “did not agree or disagree with what he did next … I did not agree with sexual assault. Insisted.
Read Trevor Bauer’s live blog for all the latest news and updates …
-
Bauer’s agent states that the interaction was “completely agreed”
John Fetterolf, Bauer’s agent, said: [the accuser] From April 2021.
“I have a message like this [the accuser] He repeatedly seeks “rough” sexual encounters, including the demand to be “suffocated” and slapped in the face. “
“I drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, California, where he dictated what he sexually wanted, and he did what he was asked to do,” Fetterolf said. rice field.
He added: “Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the accuser] After spending the night, he left without incident and continued to send a message to Mr. Bauer with a friendly and frivolous joke. “
-
Whistleblower says Bauer “suffocated her with her hair”
The whistleblower said the Dodgers pitcher “wound my hair around my neck and suffocated without asking or telling me in advance,” a court document obtained by Sun revealed. ing.
She said: “I lost consciousness.
“Attachment … a photo of me during the time frame Trevor saw to show my hair length to the courtroom.”
Hill also said Bauer “began to aggressively put his finger in my throat” on suspicion of assault.
-
Text message bower of the accusator she wanted to suffocate
A woman identified by a lawyer as Ms. Hill is said to have sent a text message to Bauer on May 9.
With the message retrieved by DailyMail.com, Bauer seems to suggest that Hill “slaps his face”: “Yes, yes, yes.”
She is also said to write: “While hugging, the pink socks remain on … Buttttt offff [sic] When it’s time to suffocate me “
Hill adds: “Hmm, put a few slaps in there, then put another note in @ $$.
Bauer, who denies his claim, replies, “Hmm. Do you even know what the pain is?” Hill says: “Idk. Give me a try.”
-
Starlin Castro pauses
Another MLB star, Starlin Castro, 31, was temporarily on leave due to allegations of domestic violence, sources said. Athletic..
Castro You are on the restricted list and are eligible to receive payment outside the field. Athletes do not lose service time.
The website added that he will initially be on leave for seven days starting today Friday.
However, according to athletics, his suspension could be extended in increments of one week.
-
Is Bauer dating Rachel Luba?
Fans speculate that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is dating Luba.
However, his representative confirmed that Luba was Bauer’s co-agent and definitely not his girlfriend.
They told Sun Online: “Mr. Luba is Mr. Bauer’s agent, a longtime friend, not his girlfriend.”
-
-
The accuser went to the hospital and police
The Declaration further adds that it was the second and last time that the woman visited the emergency room and claimed to have been diagnosed with a head injury and assault by manual strangulation.
The woman apparently sought help from the Pasadena police investigating her allegations.
She states: I’m worried that Trevor will hurt me if he finds me and goes to the hospital. “
-
The second encounter is said to have left the whistleblower’s “shaking”
“I was completely frozen and scared. I couldn’t speak or move. After hitting me a few times, he put me back in my stomach and started choking with my hair. I I lost consciousness again, “Bauer whistleblower Said in court document..
“He opened my legs to expose my vagina and started hitting me repeatedly in the vagina.”
According to her, this experience put her in a state of trembling and sobbing. Bauer is allegedly trying to inform her that she is safe.
-
What is said to have happened in the second encounter?
Between them Second time togetherThe woman accused the pitcher of hitting her head and vagina several times.
“After hitting me a few times, he put me back in his stomach and started choking with his hair,” she said.
“I lost consciousness again.”
The victim’s suspect added: “This was the first punch I felt, but it’s very likely that Trevor had already punched and scratched the right side of my face while I was unknowingly.
“Then Trevor hit me hard with his closed fists on the left side of my chin, the left side of my head, and both cheekbones. I remember this vividly, and it was very amazing and painful. did.”
-
-
-
Bauer accuses women of “suffocating” with their hair
In First meeting, Reportedly women San Diego To Los Angeles To meet Bauer.
When they became intimate, the woman claimed that Bauer used her hair to choke her until she turned black, court documents show.
She claims that Bauer “sexually assaulted” her by sodomizing her, leaving her bleeding, and struggling to walk.
The two reportedly reported that the next morning Bauer teased her about the pain and informed him that she wasn’t enjoying the time together.
-
The accuser was hospitalized
Medical records appear to indicate that Bauer’s whistleblower was hospitalized for injuries, including head injuries.
Bauer was named after a series of accusations that changed from consensus to malicious, inflicting black eyes and various scratches on a 27-year-old San Diego woman he met online.
-
Trevor Bauer wore a plum-colored suit to the court
Trevor Bauer arrived at the court hearing on Friday.
He wore a plum-colored suit with a white shirt and a patterned tie. He also wore a white pocket square.
The MLB star initially sat behind the courtroom, but later moved forward.
-
-
What is a SART exam?
The SART (Sexual Assault Response Team) exam is specially designed to provide detailed evidence of sexual abuse to assist prosecutors in sexual violence cases.
-
-
Bauer’s lawyer insisted that he should provide testimony in the room
Bauer’s lawyer insisted that he should provide his testimony in the room because of the pending criminal investigation.
The reason for this is not to blame yourself for “getting the attention of the media” around you and the case.
However, the judge ruled that “under civil law, he must take a position.”
-
City police officers are called witnesses
A handful of city police officers are called witnesses on the date of the proceedings.
And Kelly Valencia, one of the officers who conducted the Sexual Assault Team (SART) exam, will be absent on the court day of August 2 and will be ready to attend another court day.
-
What else did Bauer’s lawyer say?
Shawn Holley, Bauer’s lawyer, claimed that she received only some information “at the 11th hour” and that some of Ms. Hill’s medical records were incomplete.
Hill’s health checkup took place in San Diego, and her lawyer said, “She basically had everything we owned and managed.”
-
-
What did Bauer’s agent say?
Bauer Statement from his agent, Jon Fetterolf.
“Mr. Bauer had a concise and fully agreed sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] From April 2021 “said Fetterolf. ESPN..
“I have a message like this [the woman] Repeatedly seek “rough” sexual encounters, including the demand to be “suffocated” and slapped on the face.
“In their encounter with both, [the woman] He drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, California, where she dictated what she wanted sexually from him and he did what he was asked to do, “he added.
-
