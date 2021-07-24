Trevor Bauer Whistleblower Latest-Woman Shares “Text and” Assault “Photograph” Before Lawyer Shawn Holley Appears in Court

Trevor Bauer’s court hearing was postponed after the text and “assault photo” of his whistleblower were seen.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday in a plum suit after being accused of sexual assault.

Bower’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, advised that he either wouldn’t testify at all or would do it in the room – but it was decided that Bower had to take a position.

His lawyer also claimed that he had never seen a complete forensic exam known as the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam.

Bauer’s hearing will continue at 8:30 am on August 2nd, and on August 3rd and 19th.

Before the hearing on July 23, Bauer denied the claim About a temporary restraint order against him that his suspect was granted California..

The LA Dodgers star is expected to challenge her allegations against him after his leave was extended on July 27 and their text exchanges and “assault photos” were seen.

His whistleblower agreed that she would have sex with him, but she “did not agree or disagree with what he did next … I did not agree with sexual assault. Insisted.

