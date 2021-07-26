Tokyo Olympics: Team GB Alex Yee wins silver medal in men’s triathlon, Jonny Brownlee finishes in 5th place | World News

Alex Yee of the United Kingdom won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics men’s triathlon, and Norwegian Christian Blumenfeld won the gold medal.

A 23-year-old from Brockley, southeast London Olympic On his debut, the Norwegians led most of the 10km (6.2 miles) run before creating a spectacular departure in the heat of Tokyo.

New Zealand’s Heden Wilde finished fifth with a bronze medal in London, a silver medal in Rio, and a silver medal with Brit Johnny Brownlee, who won three consecutive Olympic medals.

Norwegian Christian Blumenfeld celebrates gold medal at finish line



The event began with a strange beginning and led to a false start when half of the athletes were prevented from jumping into the water by boat.

Yee continued to fight, leading the chase group in cycling and then in the run.

Blumenfelt fell to the ground as soon as it finished and had to be moved



Both Yee and Brownlee were before the final lap, but Blumenfeld showed his intention by taking a break on lap three to split the puck-only Yee and Wild hang. I was able to.

The Norwegians won the gold medal in the final. Many thought it was a premature burst, but the chaser couldn’t catch up and won the time of 1:45:04.

Yee won TeamGB’s third medal at this year’s Olympics



Jonny Brownlee finished fifth after winning silver and bronze in Rio and London.



Blumenfeld was clearly emotional at the finish line, fell to the ground and needed medical attention.

The 27-year-old boy won Norway’s first Olympic medal and was taken away in a wheelchair after the race.

Yee got TeamGB off to a good start three days later Unfortunate second day on Sunday I saw some medal applicants drop out of the game.

This is the third medal in the UK so far, and swimmer Adam Peaty wants to win Team GB’s first gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke.

After winning, Yi said, “It’s really weird. I’m an ordinary man in southeast London. My dreams come true.

“I’m just beyond the moon. I was already deep in the well and dug a little soul. It wasn’t enough to catch Christians, but it was enough to get silver. . “