Three men arrested after a woman died of severe burns at Berry’s address | Breaking News

Three men were arrested after the death of a severely burned woman at Berry’s address, according to Greater Manchester police.

Police were called last night at an address on East Street in Berry to report a severe burn to a woman.

A 31-year-old woman was found by paramedics and suffered severe burns.

She was taken to the hospital but died after a while.

Three men aged 34, 24, and 26 were arrested and remained in custody for cross-examination in connection with the incident.

Police and fire investigators are currently working to establish a situation surrounding what happened.

Officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case and reassured the public that they believed it was an isolated event.

Daniel Craig, Chief Inspector Morse of the Major Incident Team, said: “This is a truly catastrophic event in which a woman died tragically.

“We will increase the presence of paramedics in the area to get a complete picture of the situation surrounding this death. If you have any questions, feel free to ask the person who is willing to share the information. Please contact us.

“We have been arrested, but our investigation is still in its infancy and we are continuing many investigations.”

For information, contact the police as soon as possible by using LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 0161 856 7386, citing log number 2802 on 23/07/21. You will be asked.