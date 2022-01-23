The German Navy chief resigned saying Putin wanted “respect” and giving it to him would be “low cost”

Last night, the head of the German Navy said Putin wanted “respect” and it was “low cost” to give it to him after the country was accused of refusing to supply weapons to Kiev. Resigned.

Talk at an event India On Friday, Deputy Admiral Kay Ahim Schoenbach said Ukraine Never regain the Crimean Peninsula Russia It was annexed in 2014.

Schönbach said of the Russian president:He also said Germany Russia is a Christian country, so we need to partner with Russia.

The lieutenant general’s comments were captured in a video, causing anger in Ukraine, and the Foreign Ministry complained to German ambassador Anka Ferdusen. The foreign ministry said this was to emphasize the “resolutely unacceptable” comment that Mr Schoenbach called Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine “incompetent.”

Later, Schönbach announced his resignation. In a statement, Deputy Admiral Schönbach said, “I urged Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to be immediately released from my mission.”

In a statement, the German Navy confirmed that Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht had accepted Schönbach’s resignation and appointed his deputy as interim Navy Commander-in-Chief. Schönbach apologized for the “rash comment” posted on YouTube on Friday and widely disseminated in the German media.

A spokesman for the Berlin Ministry of Defense said the Admiral’s words did not reflect the country’s own position on the Ukrainian crisis. The statement added that the Admiral would be called to speak with the Chief of the Defense Staff on Monday.

The German government claims to be united with NATO’s allies on the issue of Russia’s military threat to Ukraine and warns that if Moscow takes military action against its neighbors, it will pay a large sum. ..

But unlike many other NATO countries, Berlin said it would not supply Ukraine with deadly weapons and did not want to exacerbate tensions.

Germany also blocked NATO’s ally Estonia from supplying Ukraine with weapons, according to the report. Telegraph..

This is despite the fact that the United States and Washington have approved anti-aircraft missiles and anti-aircraft missiles for Baltic shipping to Kiev.

Some blame Germany for not confronting Putin, saying it is increasing tensions on the Russian-European border.

Schönbach’s resignation marks the arrival of the first part of the $ 200 million (£ 145 million) US security package for Ukraine, threatening the country to invade at least 100,000 Russian troops at the border. It happens after you face it.

However, Germany refused permission for the Estonian government to send D-30 howitzers to Ukraine, depending on the veto, which is a condition of arms exports from Germany.

In contrast to Washington and London, Berlin’s refusal has irritated Ukrainian ministers.

There is concern that Germany’s reluctance to provide weapons could undermine NATO’s efforts to protect the country from Russia’s aggression.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Berlin of “encouraging Vladimir Putin” on Saturday.

Putin denied his plans to invade Ukraine.

Mr Kreva said Germany’s statement on the difficulty of supplying defense weapons to Ukraine was inconsistent with the current security situation.

And he said that western unity in the face of Moscow was “more important than ever.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Germany was “hesitant” to deliver weapons to the country and hoped to change the country’s thinking.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said yesterday that Berlin would send a field hospital to Ukraine, but reaffirmed that the country would not send them weapons.

Rambrecht said: “Weapon delivery will not help at this time. It’s a consensus within the government.”

Not exporting weapons to conflict zones has long been a German consensus.

This policy is part of a country’s attempt to compensate for their role in World War II.

Russia imposes a series of security demands, despite claiming no plans to invade Ukraine.

This includes a ban on Ukraine from joining NATO in exchange for deescalation.

Ukrainian territorial defense force members, military volunteers train yesterday (pictured) in a city park in Kiev, Ukraine, in fear of Russia’s invasion

It is a move that the country is grateful for after Britain sent weapons and troops to Ukraine earlier this week.

A senior Ukrainian parliamentarian said Britain’s support was “effective and timely.” He said he was disappointed that Germany chose to block the delivery of weapons.

Regarding the telegram, Sergey Rakhmanin, a member of the Defense Commission of the Ukrainian Parliament, said: As we know, Germany is a trusted partner, but Germany does not behave this way.

The MP also believes that the country will benefit from more UK arms transportation.

These include anti-aircraft systems and anti-aircraft missiles, radio location systems, electronic warfare, and heavy weapons.

According to former Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine may have to resort to guerrilla-style tactics if Russia invades.

This means that the prompt delivery of light weapons by allies from the West is important.

Mentioning training from 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers and the British Army’s Ranger Regiment, he states that Britain is “very fast”, which Ukraine needs.

He said the country needed tactics similar to the guerrilla warfare in which the army worked in smaller groups.

This week, the crunch negotiations between Washington and Moscow on the situation in Ukraine found no agreement.

However, more negotiations will take place in Paris on Tuesday between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.

The talks are expected to end the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

A source told Telegraph yesterday that Russia’s chief negotiator Dmitry Kozak will attend a talk on the Russian side.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are sending US-made anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this reflects “long-standing support for Ukraine.”

He later added on Twitter:

But earlier this week, Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the supply of western weapons to Ukraine was “extremely dangerous” and would not ease tensions.

In Ukraine, many people are fed up with the potential threat of Russia and want NATO and the EU to come to the country’s aid in the worst-case scenario.