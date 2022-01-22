Irish football coaches can face up to 20 years in prison on suspicion of “uncontrollable behavior” on a plane.

Shane McKinney, 29, is said to have caused “a lot of confusion” on Delta’s flight from Dublin to John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York.

Makinani from Goalway has also been accused of repeatedly refusing to wear a face mask and throwing a can that attacked another passenger on an eight-hour trip that departed on January 7.

He is said to have walked out of his seat to complain about the food served before putting down his pants, exposing his buttocks to attendants and nearby passengers.

The pilot tried to talk to Makinani, who was allegedly responding by telling him not to touch him.

He is also said to have brought his fist closer to the pilot’s face.

Makinani was also accused of refusing to stay in his seat as the plane descended to JFK. Instead, I chose to stand in the aisle.

He was detained after the plane landed.

A legal document filed in New York said, “During the eight-hour flight, the defendant repeatedly refused to wear a face mask, despite being asked by the flight crew dozens of times.”

He was charged with interfering with flight attendants. This is a crime with up to 20 years in prison.

In his Instagram profile, Makinani describes himself as an athlete, former professional soccer player, coach, and qualified personal trainer.

He reportedly flew to the United States to get a job teaching football at the Academy in Daytona, Florida.

He shared his photo earlier this week on Daytona Beach and told his followers:

“I’m happy to be able to call this place my hometown for the next few months.”

McInerney appeared in court last week and was released on bail.

His lawyer declined to comment.

“Uncontrollable behavior at airports and on aircraft is more important than employee and customer safety, so there is no tolerance,” Delta said in a statement.

Last year, US airlines reported more than 5,000 “uncontrollable passenger behavior” cases. 3,600 related to leaflets allegedly refused to wear face masks.