Regulators consider compensation for mis-sold pensions for steel workers

UK financial regulators are considering triggering rarely used powers to force financial advisers to pay compensation to thousands of steel workers who have been victims of pension mis-sale. increase.

In a letter to the MP earlier this month, Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority, gave the so-called Section 404 authority to assist many of the 7,700 people who received inappropriate advice when moving out. He said he was considering exercising. British Steel has defined a benefit pension plan.

Consumer experts say that the last power exercised in 2012 will reach hundreds of millions of pounds after workers exchange guaranteed pension benefits for cash lump sums transferred to higher-risk defined contribution pension plans. He said it could lead to a financial advisor’s claim for compensation.

“We can use this power after seeing widespread evidence, or …