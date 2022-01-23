Regina King: Tribute to Oscar-winning DJ and musician son Ian Alexander Jr. dying at age 26 | US News

In honor of the son of Oscar-winning actress Regina King, he died a few days after his 26th birthday.

Ian Alexander Jr. is a musician and DJ who often attends red carpet events with his mother, both of whom were big champions of each other’s work.

Spokesman King He confirmed that his death was suicide and shared a family statement. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

Regina King co-starred with Idris Elba in the 2021 movie The Harder They Fall. Photo: Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP



“He was a very bright light and was very deeply concerned about the happiness of others. Our family pays homage to this private time.”

King is best seen in the Emmy Award-winning role in the TV series Watchman, and in the 2018 Beale Street Could lovers Oscar-winning Golden Globe Award-winning movie that collapses alongside Idris in 2021. is known. Elba. She also directed the Oscar-nominated One Night In Miami, released in 2020.

Her son’s father is her ex-husband and record producer Ian Alexander Senior. The pair divorced in 2007, 10 years after their marriage.

According to his Instagram page, Ian Alexander Jr. played under the name “des duné” and his latest single, Green Eyes, was released on January 7, reports Sky News affiliate NBC.

At the beginning of January, he shared a birthday message with King, saying, “Welcome you as my mother is the best gift I can ask for.” Speaking of E! In the 2019 Golden Globe Awards news, he described the star as a “super mama.”

He continued. “She doesn’t spoil our time with a really bad work day or something coming back. It’s really great to have a mother who can enjoy spending time with me.”

The pair had a matching tattoo reading “Unconditional Love” in Aramaic. In an interview with People, King previously called her son an “amazing young man.”

Stars such as Janet Jackson and Octavia Spencer were one of the stars who shared compliments and messages in favor of King online.

Sherrilyn Ifill, Chairman and Director Counsel of the NAACP Legal and Defense Education Fund, told King on Twitter “a heartfelt condolence and prayer for power.” To me and many others. “

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, a symbol of civil rights, and chief executive officer of Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Change Center, also posted on Twitter. At this point”

Anyone who is emotionally distressed or feels suicide can ask the Samaritans for help at 116 123 or send an email to jo@samaritans.org in the United Kingdom. In the United States, call the Samaritan Association in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK