real Madrid He scored twice in the last 10 minutes to avoid the embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.

The Valencians scored a memorable victory at Bernabeu, leading 2-0 in the 82nd minute with goals from Lucas Boyé and Pere Milla.

However Luka Modric Regain his side from the spot, then Edel Gabrieo Carlo Anselotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to 4 points, resulting in 2-2 in the 2nd minute.

Osasuna beat Granada 2-0 early on.

Naples delayed 4 points Inter Milan Defeat 10 Salernitana 4-1 at the top of Serie A.

Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne won four undefeated games on the Naples side.

Fiorentina drew 1: 1 with Cagliari, Turin and Sassuolo also drew 1: 1 and Spezia defeated Sampdoria 1-0.

Nice regained second place in League One, beating Metz 2-0 in the second half of Keflen Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

Strasbourg lost 4-3 in a thrilling match against Bordeaux. Nantes Defeated Lorient 4-2.

Ajax beat PSV with a 2-1 victory at Eindhoven, scoring a 74-minute goal for Nozea Mazlawi.

RB Leipzig’s recovery in the Bundesliga defeated Wolfsburg 2-0, scoring three consecutive victories.