President COP26 warns that the Glasgow Climate Pact will leave words on the page unless countries fulfill their promises.

Sharma urges countries to fulfill the promises made in the historic Glasgow Climate Pact

President COP will say that cooperating with climate change is in the interests of each country.

Speech at Chatham House in London outlines UK COP Chairman’s priorities

Countries need to work together to realize what Glasgow COP26 Chair Alok Sharma promised today (Monday, January 24).

In his first major speech since COP26, Sharma will discuss the commitments secured at COP26 and the historic Glasgow Climate Agreement signed by about 200 countries at last year’s summit.

He set the agenda to put ambition into action for the rest of the British president this year, and during the end of the summit, the world will have the urgency and energy to keep its promise as it approaches COP27 in Sharm. Outline what you have to maintain. -November El Sheikh.

Today’s speech outlines the UK’s priorities for implementing the Glasgow Climate Pact in the year of the COP Presidency.

Ensuring emission reduction promises is maintained to maintain 1.5 degrees.All countries respect the commitment of the Glasgow Climate Pact, strengthen climate change targets as needed in 2022 to meet Paris temperature targets, and especially through ending policies, net zero commitment and 2030 emission reductions Achieving goals Coal-fired, deforestation stoppage, transition to clean vehicles Providing to climate-sensitive countries is respected by ensuring adaptation and efforts to deal with losses and damage.Work with donors to double adaptation funding by 2025 and move forward towards clear proposals and funding for the Santiago Network by COP27 I will shed the funds. Through the COP presidency, the UK will help countries, international and private financial institutions ensure that they carry out their commitments to reach the $ 100 billion goal. And based on South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership, we aim to expand public-private partnerships to support climate change measures.We help Parties advance their climate financial goals beyond 2025 Cooperate and continue to be an inclusive presidency. Promote further action across key sectors and turn commitments into clear delivery plans through established forums and the International Football Association Board. Through the COP Presidency, the United Kingdom will work with the President of Egypt at COP27, the President of the United Arab Emirates at COP28, international partners, businesses, youth and civil society to achieve priorities and make the climate the top of the international agenda. Keep in.

COP President Alok Sharma is expected to say:

“At COP26 itself, nearly 200 countries have come together to agree on a historic Glasgow Climate Agreement, which will allow them to create a forum for cooperation in a climate-divided world politics, the world. We have shown that we can work together to improve our common future, tackle major global challenges and seize opportunities. “

“The Glasgow Climate Pact was the product of a hands-on demonstration of international cooperation and global UK activities.

“There is no doubt that the commitments secured at COP26 were historic, but at this point they are just words on the page, and unless we respect the promises, the promises of the Glasgow Climate Agreement. To put it into practice, they die on the vines. The risk cannot be mitigated. They did not seize the opportunity. They would break the relationship of trust between nations. And 1.5 degrees Sliding from our grasp.

“So my absolute focus of the year of the British President is delivery.”

Sharma recently visited both Egyptian President COP27 and UAE President COP28, emphasizing the importance of building strong partnerships with the next two organizers of the summit.

This week he will meet with the UNFCCC to discuss the implementation of the measures agreed with Glasgow. He will also address major economic forums and continue to put pressure on rich donor countries to help countries vulnerable to climate change.