Peter Wright defeats Dimitri Bandenberg to claim the first World Matchplay title

Peter wright Defeated Dimitri Champi to win his first World Matchplay title Van Denberg 18-9.

2020 World Champion Scott was one more than his last appearance in the tournament final four years ago, with an overwhelming record in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Wright overcame Michael van Gerwen on Saturday, but faced a man who was his accommodation last year at Van den Bergh when a travel ban was imposed at the height of the coronavirus blockade. Did.

However, there was no feeling of being second in the world who had not fallen behind by leading 3-0.

his Belgian The opponent returned the score to 4-2, but the gap was narrowed as Wright rolled out the next four legs at 14, 11, 14, and 12 darts to establish a command position.

When Vandenberg couldn’t convert the double-top finish with three darts after Wright half-opened the door at 15-8, he seemed to waste 180 seconds in a row with two consecutive legs and broke. It looked like.

Wright calmly concludes his victory, averaging 105.9, even though Vandenberg surpassed 11-10 with 180 counts, beating his tearful wife who was watching from the side of the stage who had spinal surgery last Thursday. Dedicated. ..

“This is for Joe,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s special to beat last year’s match play champion. He proved to the world how he could play. He missed a lot of doubles and put me in.

“Dimitri worked hard in my round last year. He was on the board every night from 9am to 11am, which is why he came and won.”

Van den Berg was outraged at the defeat and said, “My heart hurts, but today Peter Wright deserves the winner.”