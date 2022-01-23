Patrick Viera critical of the decision to penalize the Palace for Liverpool

Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Viera Was critical of the “naive” decision to award Liverpool A slow penalty for their 3-1 home defeat.

Odsonne Edouard’s 55-minute tap-in started brilliantly in southern London, scoring points from Jurgen Klopp, who scored two goals in the first half through Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. I gave the hope of Eagles.

After the Palace pulled back one, a grandstand finish was set up at Selhurst Park, but harmless things gathered in between. Diogo Jota And the palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita saw Reds Fabinho awarded a spot kick to start the match one minute later.

“I think we’re giving ourselves the best chance of getting something out of the game, but obviously the referee’s decision robs us of our hopes, and the bad decision of the referee robs us of our hopes. “It was,” Vieira said.

“The reason is to have a meeting with the referee and explain to the coach that contacting them is part of the game. If there is such a situation and there is no obvious contact, there is no penalty.

“This is here, and when you look at Jota’s situation, I believe I’m really very smart, but at the same time the referee was naive, or the VAR I should say was naive.

“There is no way Jota can get the ball back and score, or how Vince tried to stop. Vince and Jota can’t get in touch because of the situation they were in.”

Opponent Klopp wasn’t very positive about the incident where Jota scored a goal in the 85th minute and missed a kick and then collided with Guaita after failing.

The Liverpool boss said:

“VAR thought it was a penalty, so the referee went to the screen, so don’t you know what we’re talking about right now? Four eyes saw it.”

Klopp was at a loss to explain why he lost rhythm after Liverpool dominated the opening 35 minutes.

It was a tough week for the Carabao Cup finalists who scored at Wembley, beating Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday and beating Brentford 3-0 last weekend.

This month’s fourth victory without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané helped Anfield Club close the Premier League top gap to nine points. Saturday.

“The first 35 minutes were great and some of the best I’ve played throughout the season. If anyone could explain what exactly was the way we wanted to do and what happened after 35 minutes, I would. I want that, “Crop added.

“I don’t know, but we have the problem of 100% fatigue, but we’re not the first team to have it. Obviously, it’s going to be 2-0 and it’s been a very intense week. After spending time, I decided to take a short break on the pitch, which is not possible.

“At these moments, all the chances the palace had were almost set by us, we handed out the balls at the wrong moments, and these kinds of things, what happened with it. Why?

“If I had played 90 minutes, it would have been a tough afternoon for Crystal Palace, maybe a draw or something, so I’m over the moon with this result. It’s very important to us. was.”