Online Safety Bill: Illegal and Harmful Content May Avoid New Safety Laws, MP Warns | UK News

A group of parliamentarians warn that some of the most “insidious” images of child abuse and violence against women and girls could circumvent new online safety laws.

Commons Digital, Culture, Media, and Sports (DCMS) Commission scrutinizing government drafts Online safety bill The law now states that it is neither clear nor robust enough to address certain illegal and harmful content.

In a report released today, the Commission is technically legal to the government, including part of a child abuse sequence known as “breadcrumbs” or technically-enabled “nude” and deepfake pornography. We are asking you to deal with the kind of content.

The MP wants such content to be brought into range through major laws or as a type of harmful content subject to the duty of care.

“Missed opportunity”

“In its current form, the groundbreaking legislation that should lead the world represents a missed opportunity instead,” said Julian Knight MP, chair of the DCMS Commission.

“The online safety bill is neither protection of freedom of expression nor clear or robust enough to address illegal and harmful online content. Some of the most harmful forms of child sexual abuse are online. Safety law. “

Frankie Thomas was only 15 years old after reading online graphic content related to self-harm and suicide.

“I can’t convey the shock,” her mother Judy told Sky News. “That’s the end of the story. That’s exactly what it is. She knew she had special needs and was diagnosed with autism at the age of five. But this is I never thought it was in her heart. “

Frankie had high-functioning autism and attended a school with special education needs. Her death hearing heard that she was at risk of impulsive behavior and was vulnerable to suggestion.

image:

Frankie Thomas, 15, is vulnerable to suggestions, and an inquest for her death was heard.



The government states that the online safety bill sets the gold standard for Internet security.

“This bill makes the UK the safest place online.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports told Sky News: content.

“There are also strict rules to ensure that technology companies and Ofcom protect people’s freedom of speech and privacy, so content will not be removed without good reason.

“The bill will make Britain the safest place online, while protecting freedom of speech,” he said.

“There is a considerable shortage of bills.”

Laura Lyons, the founder of the private research firm AreTheySafe, says there are still significant issues surrounding online safety.

“I don’t think the bill is solid enough,” she told Sky News.

“I think we need to further strengthen our protection against victims of domestic violence, personal photo sharing, and protection against women and girls. We are heading in the right direction, but that’s pretty inadequate. think. “”

Follow the daily podcast Apple Podcasts, Google podcast, Spotify, Spree car

Members of the DCMS Commission have stated that the bill currently being drafted does not balance the protection of freedom of expression with the commitment to harmful content.

What are the committee’s recommendations?

In their recommendations, they make it clearer in the bill on plans for the government to make a broader definition of harm compatible with international human rights law, empower Ofcom as a regulatory agency, and provide relief to users. Proposed.

Amendments to the bill are expected in the coming months.

Anyone who is emotionally suffering or feeling suicide can ask the Samaritans for help or email at 116123. jo@samaritans.org In England. In the United States, call the Samaritan Association in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK