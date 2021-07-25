Now it’s a hanging garden! Churchgoers knit a “flower tower” with 1,400 stunning DIY flowers

It started as a way to boost the spirit Blockade..

Now the belfry of this church has really blossomed thanks to a drive called Knit, Peel.

Retired art teacher Alison White, 64, cheered up the village earlier this year and came up with the idea of ​​homemade flowers to decorate a 50-foot tower.

She wanted to have up to 500 flowers, but there are now 1,452 in St. Margaret in Antioch, Burley, Hertfordshire.

Volunteers, including long-term care workers and children, knit, crochet, and sew flowers attached to the nets that flow down the tower.

The belfry of this church really blossomed thanks to a drive called Knit, Peel

The exhibit is raising funds for the 12th century church with a goal of £ 14,520 to £ 10 per flower.

Mrs. White, a former churchwarden, said: “The locals say it really helped to cheer people up.”

She added: “I started it because everyone was fed up when the blockage started after Christmas and no one knew when it would end.

“I wanted to start what people could do together, but of course we couldn’t be together.

“The only instruction I gave was that the flowers should be bold, bright and 15 cm in diameter so that they are large enough to be seen in the tower.

Volunteers, including long-term care workers and children, knit, crochet, and sew flowers attached to nets that run down the tower.

“People came up with some imaginative ideas by adding ladybugs, butterflies and bumblebees. There are also pigeons and ducks.”

The flower-sewn net was donated by a retired parish committee member, Leg Coding.

Mrs. White said: Up with a rope. “

Pastor Kanon Ruth Pike, a pastor of the church, said:

“Flowers are another sign of their love for the village and its church. Stopping at people in the wider community and through the village, praising our hangings and giving generously, the church is worthy of the village. We hope we can inspire you so that we can continue to give you the space you need, especially as we spend more time nearby. “

The exhibit is raising funds for a 12th century church, targeting £ 14,520 to £ 10 per flower.