Entertainment

Model Maker unveiled a full-size replica Spitfire in the backyard after dismantling the hut and giving way to Tsubasa

patrickbowman3 hours ago

Model maker David Price unveiled the completed full-size replica Spitfire in the backyard after demolishing the hut and giving way to Tsubasa.

He has been building it since 2018 and thinks it took about 3,000 hours.

Five

Unveiled a full-size replica Spitfire in the backyard where men started making in 2018Credit: Richard Rayner
Model maker David Price, 58, took 3,000 hours to complete the aircraft.

Five

Model maker David Price, 58, took 3,000 hours to complete the aircraft.Credit: Tom Hill

David, 58, who finished his work on Saturday, says he has loved World War II fighters since he was a boy.

The measurements on the 33-foot aircraft were from books, the material was what he could get, and even the bottle top of the radiator cap.

Carlyle’s David said: Ask yourself the same thing. ”

After he added wings, his wife Trish, 57, said:

He even demolished the hut to give way to the wings

Five

He even demolished the hut to give way to the wingsCredit: Richard Rayner
Carlyle's David finished his work on Saturday and has loved World War II fighters since he was a boy.

Five

Carlyle’s David finished his work on Saturday and has loved World War II fighters since he was a boy.Credit: Richard Rayner
He said,'Why do you do that? I ask myself the same thing.

Five

He said,’Why do you do that? I ask myself the same thing. “Credit: Richard Rayner
Battle of Britain: 80th Anniversary Marked by Spitfire and Hurricane Flyover in Honor of Pilots Defeating Nazis



Model Maker unveiled a full-size replica Spitfire in the backyard after dismantling the hut and giving way to Tsubasa

Source link Model Maker unveiled a full-size replica Spitfire in the backyard after dismantling the hut and giving way to Tsubasa

patrickbowman3 hours ago
Back to top button