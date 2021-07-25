Model Maker unveiled a full-size replica Spitfire in the backyard after dismantling the hut and giving way to Tsubasa
Model maker David Price unveiled the completed full-size replica Spitfire in the backyard after demolishing the hut and giving way to Tsubasa.
He has been building it since 2018 and thinks it took about 3,000 hours.
David, 58, who finished his work on Saturday, says he has loved World War II fighters since he was a boy.
The measurements on the 33-foot aircraft were from books, the material was what he could get, and even the bottle top of the radiator cap.
Carlyle’s David said: Ask yourself the same thing. ”
After he added wings, his wife Trish, 57, said:
