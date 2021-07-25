Manchester United lose patience after chasing Real Madrid star Varane

Manchester United have lost patience in pursuing Real Madrid centre-back Raphaël Varane.

And there is that concern French star I am using United To get the Bumper New Deal at Bernabeu.

2 Real Madrid’s Raphaël Varane is considered Manchester United’s main defensive goal, but may be ready to look elsewhere Credit: Getty

2 Varane’s French teammate Jules Koundé is another Manchester United option. Credit: AFP

NS Red demon It stays on the table, but there is also a list of choices, and if you believe it is being played, leave.

United first contacted World Cup winner Camp over £ 50m more than six weeks ago.

All the signs were that the 28-year-old was keen on moving to Old Trafford, but personal terms have not yet been agreed.

However, there are other options Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Including high rating Pau Torres, 24, Villarreal and 22 year old Sevilla Ace Jules Koundé..

VaraneResuming training at the club over the weekend, he knows he’s in a position to play Real. Centre-back partner Sergio Ramos moves to Paris Saint-Germain Free this summer.

The Spanish giant does not allow another star to leave without doing anything within 12 months. And it demands up to £ 60m from the former Lens Defender.

Pricing agreements can also be an issue, as this is significantly more than United is willing to pay.

United knows that it is necessary to come up with a package to seduce VaraneSpain is believed to earn around £ 400,000 a week and receives preferential tax rates.

The dream team is back! Sign up now and get the chance to win £ 100,000 in the 21/22 season

Free bets: Get over £ 2,000 with new customer discounts

However, the club is wary of having encountered loggerhead turtles with real players in the past, such as Ramos and Karim Benzema.

Meanwhile, United claims that England attacker Jadon Sancho is ready to offload Anthony Martial after arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £ 73m.

However, Old Trafford’s chief is reportedly keen to retain Welsh winger Daniel James in the interest of Leeds and Brighton.

⚽ Read us Manchester United Live Blog Latest News and Transfer Gossip from Old Trafford