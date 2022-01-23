Liam Dawson acknowledges England’s frustration by playing internationally for the first time in years

Liam Dawson Admitted to being in the vicinity England After playing the first international match in Barbados in October 2018, I enjoy staying in the setup, but it can be “frustrating”.

When Liam Livingstone It became low due to an unrelated illness COVID Dawson was in the first match of five Twenty20s at Kensington Oval, West indies Defeated England with 9 wickets on Saturday night.

Dawson lost two out of nine balls as England was fired at just 103 over 19.4 in front of a declining crowd in Bridgtown.

However, the all-rounder was disappointed with the spin on his left arm, allowing only 12 runs with 4 overs and unfortunately not breaking into the homeside batting.

Since his last appearance in England, Dawson has won over 50 World Cup medals as an unused team member in 2019 and regularly attends whiteball parties without needing it.

He’s cold about how his international career evolved-this was his 13th appearance in all forms dating back to his debut in July 2016-England has an enviable reserve in their batting. I have, but Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are the preferred white ball spinners.

“I think I’m very lucky to be able to represent England at any time in my career,” he said. “It’s always great to be on the team because you know it’s never been given.

“You are potentially only injured away from playing. It’s sometimes frustrating, but you put it back in your mind, train as hard as you can, and do well. If you go, you will get an opportunity at some point.



You are very fortunate to be able to represent England at any time in your career Liam Dawson

“This shows how strong England is in white ball cricket, especially in Mo (Moeen Ali) and Rash (Adil Rashid). I’m very happy to have the opportunity here.

“Obviously it’s been a while, but it’s great to have another opportunity. It was really fun.”

The undefeated 52 from Brandon King’s 49 ball supported a restrained chase from Windy’s. Windy’s overhauled a few targets, leaving 17 balls, so there was little risk.

England is back on Sunday, so there isn’t much time to lick the wounds, but Dawson is seeing a turnaround with a quick return.

“That’s a good thing,” he said. “We have another opportunity to learn it, get it right and win on the board. All boys will be really excited to go again.”

England was almost in trouble from off, and the pain of their ash blows moved the format to the Caribbean, so three people stuttered to 10 and seven to 49.

At one point, the worst new benchmark in history was turned off, but 28 from Chris Jordan’s 23-ball and 22 from Rashid’s 18 delivery went to India at the 2012 World Twenty 20. Guaranteed to remain at 80.

Jason Holder finishes with the best numbers in a 7 to 4 format with 3.1 overs and two with as many deliveries as the Windy’s side of the new look, without anything like Chris Gale or Dwayne Bravo. I took the wicket twice.

“Everything was clicked for us, things went our way, and everyone really ran with it,” said Holder.

“I think it’s been a little easier in the past, but I’m really happy to see everyone trying to finish the innings by fixing the pedals to the metal.”