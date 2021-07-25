Leaders in under-vaccinated areas should “speak” in the wake of the virus surge, Forch said.

“I generally don’t like being involved in blaming people because I think it will probably push them back further,” Forch said. “I can fully understand the governor’s frustration, so it’s okay,” he said.

Fauci added that he hopes to encourage more leaders in these areas to be vaccinated to slow the spread of the disease.

“What I really want is for leaders in unvaccinated areas to go out and speak out and encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Forch, Louisiana. Mentioned a state councilor and another governor.

“I was very reassured to hear the following people: [House Minority Whip] Steve Scallis comes out and says, “Hey, I need to be vaccinated.”Even the governor [Ron] DeSantis, now in Florida, says the same thing. “

“We need to increase the number of people who have close relationships with unvaccinated individuals and encourage them to get vaccinated, and we also need a trusted messenger in the community,” he added.

Scallis, the second Republican of the House of Representatives, received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week and encouraged others to do the same.

Highly contagious delta variants of the coronavirus are proliferating in the United States, with unvaccinated people accounting for 97% of hospitalizations, according to federal health officials.

Ivy waved last week with her plea for Alabama residents to be vaccinated, and unvaccinated people were ill in the state, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. He claimed it was due to the surge.

“Forks [are] You should have common sense, “Ivy told reporters in Birmingham Thursday. What disappoints us are the unvaccinated people. “

When asked about comments by President Joe Biden and some governors that the virus had receded a month ago, Forch said the disease was “certainly receding among vaccinated people.” “.

“It’s like there are two types of America. There are some very vulnerable unvaccinated parts, and in fact some relatively protected vaccinated parts,” Fauci said. “So if you are vaccinated, you are in a very different category than those who are really unvaccinated.”