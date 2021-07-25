Gareth Southgate became immortal with ice cream after being named “the coolest Englishman”

Gareth Southgate was immortalized with ice cream after being named “the coolest brit”.

Portraits of English lighting technicians were made entirely of corn, sauces, hundreds, thousands, wafers and chocolate flakes.

Artist Nathan Wyvern used about 100 cones, 50 scoops of ice cream, 3 kg of raspberries, chocolate, caramel sauce, hundreds, thousands, 75 chocolate flakes of 1 kg, and 250 wafers. ..

About 30% of British people, 50-year-old Southgate, is the coolest British, according to a FoodHub poll.

This was followed by three Lions stars Marcus Rashford (23 years old) at 18% and Bukayo Saka (19 years old) at 13%.

The Queen, actor Daniel Craig (53), and radio host Maya Jama (26) are all on the top ten.

Nathan said:

Top 10 “Coolest British” 1. Gareth Southgate-30% 2. Marcus Rashford – 18% 3. Bukayo Saka – 13% 4. Maya Jama – 10% 5. Bimini Bon-Boulash – 8% 6. Dua Lipa-6% 7. Queen – 6% 8. Harry Kane – 4% 9. Daniel Craig – 3 percent 10. Phoebe Waller Bridge – 2%

“It’s an honor to create his portrait to celebrate his achievements-and while being a real challenge, we use classic ice cream cone ingredients.”

Ardian Mula, CEO of Food Hub, said: “Celebrating what Gareth Southgate did for this country was very important and we wanted to do it in a way that was faithful to Foodhub’s ethics.

“Therefore, desserts are now a big part of the takeaway business, and it was officially National Ice Cream Month, so it was easy to create a portrait of Gareth from the ingredients of an ice cream cone.”