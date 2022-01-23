Dominic Cummings will be interviewed at the blockade party in Downing Street prior to the publication of the report.Political news

Dominic Cummings will be interviewed by Sue Gray on Monday as part of an investigation into the party at 10 Downing Street, which is being blocked.

The prime minister’s former chief adviser will be one of the last to be interviewed by Ms. Gray, an experienced civil servant whose mission is to find out if the case broke the blockade rules.

Her findings are Boris JohnsonMost of his cabinet waits for the report to be published before deciding what his fate should be, while other Tory lawmakers have already sought his resignation. Said.

analysis: Civil war expands as Tories wait for party reports

Is Sue Gray’s report the end of Boris Johnson?

Several Conservative lawmakers confirmed that the Prime Minister’s leadership had submitted a motion of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 Committee. The chairman needs 54 letters before calling for a leadership vote.

Mr. Cummings An interview with Ms. Gray runs the risk of hitting the last nail in Prime Minister Johnson’s casket.

Earlier this week, Johnson’s former adviser, who was ruthless in the evaluation of Tory leaders, vowed to warn the Prime Minister that a drink party in the 10th Garden in May 2020 would violate the rules. Stated.

He claimed that the Prime Minister misleaded Congress by saying he did not know it was a work event.

Johnson said last week, “No one told me.” The 10th Garden Party during the blockade was “contrary to the rules”.

Official’Warning’BYOB Garden Party

On Friday, Ms. Gray is important from the official warning to the May 2020 event in response to an invitation to “BYOB” (bring her own liquor or bottle) sent by PM’s chief secretary Martin Reynolds. I found an email.

image:

Sue Gray is under pressure to publish the report completely



Cummings claimed that “very high-ranking officials” warned Reynolds that inviting more than 100 staff to the event would break the blockade rules.

It has not been confirmed if Mr Johnson was previously told that the rally would break the blockade rules.

However, Cummings talked with Johnson about the event and said, “I need to know this madhouse,” but the Prime Minister said, “I shook it aside.”

The report will be published next week.

Anger over the limited publication of the report

It is understood that Ms. Gray is considering removing the names of some individuals facing disciplinary action and publishing a limited report of her findings.

PMs and some advanced MPs are expected to receive more detailed accounts, but may still be a reduced version.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC that “it will be up to the Prime Minister to decide how the report will be published.”

The government also refused to say whether Ms. Gray would record or publish the interviews conducted during the investigation.

This requires the report to be fully published with all evidence.

Labor Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said:

“Sugley’s report must be fully published with all accompanying evidence.”

Daniel Bruce, Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International, told Open Democracy:

“Every investigator knows that it is important to maintain accurate records in order to prosecute a successful case.

“Given the police’s potential interest in the findings, it is important for the Cabinet Office to confirm this fundamental fact about the handling of the evidence collected.”