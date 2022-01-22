Curtis Jones needs a push, but reacts well, says “biggest fan” Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Midfielder Curtis Jones admits that he sometimes needs a “push,” but he’s pleased with the reaction.

Klopp recently told academy graduates who will turn 21 next week and it’s time to upgrade the game to local youth.

Jones, who had been set aside by an abnormal eye injury and Covid, started the last two games and was particularly impressive in winning the Carabao Cup semifinals. Arsenal On thursday.

“Yes, Curtis was really good in the last two games. I’ve known him for a long time and I’m one of his biggest fans,” Klopp said.

“I can remember a group of talents training on the side pitch at Melwood from the time I first met him. I looked out of the office and saw him. It was” Ooof. ” Wow’.

“The next question was,” How old is he? ” I think he was 15 at the time, but he already had an apparently huge talent.

“Talent needs to work, he does the job, talent needs to learn games, and he does it every day.

“Sometimes they need a push and Curtis looks like he’s that guy-not that he’s not focused. It’s a proper response, even if his response is something like this. If so, there is no problem at all. “



One player who didn’t need such a nudge Diogo Jota Two goals for the Gunners have secured their first trip to Wembley since 2016.

Teammates only Mohamed Salah Scored more Premier League goals this season than Portugal. Since arriving from the wolf, 27 returns in 56 games are impressive. He was brought in to challenge the established front three of Sarah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.

The former two are still in the Africa Cup of Nations, and Jota plays an important role and seems to be fulfilling his responsibilities.

Klopp was asked how he developed such a threat.

“Work. If you don’t have the foundation, no one can do a miracle. Diogo came here and was an excellent player,” said the Reds boss before the trip to Crystal Palace. rice field.

“If your team has a little more ownership than the previous team, it’s already useful and the players around you can help.

“Diogo is a really impressive person, a really mature young man, he loves football, he loves work and training. It’s very helpful.

“He was in the middle of the team three or four weeks later, so we didn’t have the time to adapt to the way we play.

“I’m really happy that he has appeared. It would be great if you could show it in public when you have this quality.”