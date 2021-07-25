COVID-19: Taxpayers will be exposed to pandemic cost risks for decades, the report says | UK News

According to a parliamentary committee, taxpayers will spend decades exposed to financial risks from government spending on coronavirus.

The Parliamentary Public Accounting Committee (PAC) has produced two reports related to the crisis. The first report warns that the UK will be exposed to “significant financial risks over the next few decades.”

They said the cost of government measures has already reached £ 372 billion.

Dame Meg Hillier, PAC Chair, said:

“The ongoing risk to taxpayers will last for 20 years, such as with arts and culture recovery loans, not to mention other new risks that government-wide departments must learn quickly to manage. . “

Of concern, of the estimated £ 92 billion government-guaranteed loans as of May, £ 26 billion is expected to be lost as a result of bad debts to businesses.

However, the exact magnitude of the loss will be known for some time, the report said.

In addition, “In order to make decisions and pay funds more quickly, the government may have to relax the usual rules on the management of public funds, which may have to be managed for many years, in future spending decisions. Incurred significant financial risks affecting. “”

Another concern was the cost of personal protective equipment. The Commission said there was an “unacceptably high” level of wasted spending.

Approximately 2.1 billion items purchased turned out to be unusable, costing taxpayers more than £ 2 billion.

The remaining PPE stockpile is also “unsuitable,” the Commission said, adding that this was despite the cost of over £ 10 billion.

As of May, approximately 11 billion of the 32 billion PPEs ordered were distributed.

Approximately $ 12.6 billion is in stock and storage costs are approximately £ 6.7 million per week.

About 8.4 billion items have been ordered yet and have not arrived yet.

The second report focused on the prospects for an investigation into the treatment of the coronavirus crisis promised next year.

However, the Commission said the government should not wait for a review before “learning important lessons” and called for a recovery plan in the fall spending review.

“If the coronavirus stays with us for a long time, an economic hangover can leave a big headache for future generations,” said Dame Meg.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said: “There is a powerful process to ensure that government spending always provides taxpayers with the value of money.

“We have worked tirelessly to procure life-saving PPEs to protect our health and care staff, bringing over 12.7 billion items to the forefront at record speeds.”