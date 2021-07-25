COVID-19: South African Healthcare Workers Struggle Under Third Wave Pressure | World News

Dr. Angelique Coetzee is a general practitioner in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa, and has run a family clinic for the past 33 years.

But she didn’t know that COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

She states: “If you’ve never been in this situation, you can’t imagine what it would be like. We deal with 30-40 positive cases every day. The pressure is huge.

“If you look at a country with few cases like Australia, I think the number of cases will increase nationwide in a few days. Can you imagine?”

When we first spoke in June, Dr. Coetzee seemed to be on the verge of tears.

She said: “If I speak to you now, that means I can’t see anyone with a COVID-and it doesn’t make sense to try to send a message. I don’t have time to answer.”

South Africa has found itself at risk of a Delta variant-led “third wave” infection.

The case load is cruel, three times more than the first two waves.

The deputy health minister says the surge has now peaked in Gauteng, where the cities of Pretoria and Johannesburg are located, but Dr. Coetzee says her personal and professional burden has remained largely unchanged. increase.

She states: “Although the number of patients is decreasing every day this week, the weather is cold and COVID-19 patients have pneumonia, so we see more sick patients than in the last 3-4 weeks.”

South Africa’s poor public health system is struggling to cope with the wave after the wave of the virus.

Due to lack of sufficient beds and qualified staff, the municipal hospital used the casualty department as a containment center for patients waiting for space to be freed, sometimes for several days.

South Africa’s healthcare system suffers from a staff shortage during a pandemic



“This is the third wave we have experienced, it will occur within 6 months (the second and beyond) and the infrastructure will not be able to respond,” said Dr. Coetzee.

“Most patients need oxygen and I try to get them into the hospital, but I had to treat them at home because of (capacity) problems. I had to make a plan. I’m trying to manage an oxygen-free patient with the knowledge that the patient will die. It’s all full, full, full of surgery. It’s very stressful. “

The extreme work style and the associated mental pressure were felt in unexpected ways.

“I have a colleague who had a car accident. One was so tired after work that he drove his car into a tree,” she said.

“The second was at a crossroads. The female doctor forgot to open the garage door and went back to the garage door. The strangest thing happened in a short time, but they received it. Shows the pressure. “

Community groups have operated temporary clinics in South Africa during the pandemic



Dr. Coetzee has been at the forefront of the critically burdened healthcare system.

In South Africa, most people do not have support workers, home visits, or expert consultation.

Instead, GPs like Dr. Coetzee try to do it all.

“It will be far away after a while, but I will try to continue. I think that is the only way to survive,” she said.

Yanga Bouy is a 32-year-old nurse working in the intensive care unit of the Tel Mogoeran Regional Hospital in Voslulas, a suburb of Johannesburg.

He states that the hospital is not well equipped and the staff is inadequately prepared during the pandemic.

He states: “The South African healthcare system was fully rotated when the pandemic struck our coast. We were in the limelight and given this false heroic sensation, but when we went. , It wasn’t the right kind of attention work, the hospital was in worse condition than before.

“We weren’t ready from the beginning, but we’re not ready yet.”

Riots and looting happened all over the country, so the third wave came



Vosloorus hospitals provide beds and treatment, but Booi says COVID testing at the facility is unreliable and patients are not properly isolated.

“I don’t know who is infected with COVID because there are so many false negatives. It’s like waiting for people to get sick or die before looking up COVID.” He said.

“I didn’t quarantine because I remember admitting a patient who was negative at the time of admission. A few days later he died and turned out to be positive.

“It’s a sad situation because the hospital doesn’t have an isolated ICU ward for COVID patients. It’s a common ICU with isolation rooms and accepts COVID patients. Some people don’t. I’m not sure. “

Booi says dozens of his colleagues paid a terrible price in the process of three separate waves of infection in South Africa.

“It’s a shame I had to see my colleague die from this … countless staff have left. It’s not just nurses, but doctors, clerk, and porters.”

A 32-year-old who got a job when he was offered a government scholarship says he was “extremely afraid” when the pandemic arrived.

Still, 17 months later, he noticed a change between himself and others.

Yanga Bouy said the country is not ready for a pandemic



He states: “The loss of life caused us to grow thick skin, just as we did when we got into the profession. Our first death experience was horrifying, but then we are the people who die. I got used to it. That’s what happened at COVID.

“We are accustomed to viruses that are known to stay here and we have to find a way to continue.”

Dr. Shabir Mahdi is the Dean of the Department of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersland in Johannesburg and is a source of expertise and fearless criticism of countries struggling with all aspects of pandemic response.

Dr. Mahdi said the outbreak of South Africa’s third infectious wave came as a “great surprise.”

He states: “The current resurrection far exceeds what we experienced in either the first or second wave in the documented number of cases. In fact, the number of new cases diagnosed daily is 3 at the time. Double. Peaks of the first and second waves. “

Dr. Shabir Mahdi said the third wave of the country came as a “big surprise”



But this prominent virologist spares no hesitation in his criticism of the government’s response.

The size of the third installment payment with Delta fuel was unpredictable, but health officials knew there would be another wave at the beginning of South Africa’s winter, he said.

He states: “In a state like Houten, where 25% of the population lives, our hospitals are completely overwhelmed, but at the same time, there are literally vacant beds in the same hospital, and some can’t actually use those beds. Yes, some government officials have forgotten that they need to make available healthcare workers to actually staff those beds. “