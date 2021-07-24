COVID-19: Nightclub reopening is “immoral and unethical”, warning independent SAGE experts | UK News

Experts warn that resuming a nightclub is “immoral and unethical,” as it means more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of the coronavirus.

Dr. Gabriel Scally, a public health doctor at the Independent SAGE Panel, suggested that the government opened a club on July 19 and decided to achieve so-called “herd immunity” by infecting more people. ..

“I think it’s legitimate to open a nightclub, but it’s good that this government policy gets infected, it’s good to get sick, and prevent or postpone them during the summer. Only if you believe it’s good to die instead of doing it. This year. “

“So it can be, but in that case it is immoral and unethical.”

Less than 48 hours after the club doors were reopened this week, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said people Completely jab Enter them by the end of September.

By that time, Mr. Zahawi claimed that everyone over the age of 18 had the opportunity to have both. COVID Vaccines-Therefore, the proof of a negative test is “no longer enough.”

The minister welcomed it as an incentive for young people to get jabs, but companies argued that it would hinder their trade.

Elsewhere, another expert warned that the government would relax key worker quarantine rules, despite hundreds of thousands being “pinged” by the NHS app each week.

This week, the government announced: Paramedics, And with supermarket members Other food supply chainsSeparation is exempt if identified as close contact with COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) If.

These rules apply to all persons who have been fully vaccinated on August 16th.

However, Dr. Zubaida Hake, who is also a member of the independent SAGE board scrutinizing the government, said the move “causes more infections.”

“The government is adding fuel to the fire instead of addressing the real problem-v high cases + no limits,” she tweeted Saturday.

She claims that the government is forcing the public to choose between vaccination and COVID-19, “The Johnson government seeks to maintain 48% of the unprotected population. I gave up doing it. “

The minister argued that the vaccine deployment “broken the link” between the COVID contract and the serious illness caused by the virus.

The death toll has been slowly increasing in recent weeks, reaching nearly 100 per day.

But on Friday the incident fell 3 days in a row, And 15,000 less than the previous week.