Cleo Smith: Terence Darrell Kelly pleads guilty to kidnapping a 4-year-old Australian girl from a campsite | World News

A 36-year-old Australian man kidnapped 4-year-old Cleo Smith and pleaded guilty to keeping her at home for more than two weeks.

Terence Darrell Kelly appeared in court at Carnervon Magistrates, where he pleaded guilty to stealing a child.

He was arrested after a detective attacked his home on November 3 and found a young man. lOk in the room, Playing with a doll.

Cleo and her mother left the house where they spent the night after the four-year-old child was rescued. Pic: AP



infant Disappeared from her family’s tent At a campsite in Western Australia last October.

Initially, a large land and sea search began, assuming she wandered from the tent.

Eighteen days later, police officers discovered that Cleo was “living well” in a locked house in his hometown of Carnerbon.

At the time, her mother, Ellie Smith, wrote on social media: “Our family is well again.”

Western Australian police have released a heartwarming audio of the moment Cleo was rescued.

During the exchange, Senior Sergeant Cameron Brain asked for her name and replied, “My name is Cleo.”

Then he said: “We’re going to take you to see your mummy and dad, okay?”