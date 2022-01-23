Clear link between internet speed and political activity

Did new research discover those people?Political activism seems to be inversely proportional to the speed of internet connection

Researchers at Cardiff University and Sapienza University of Rome conclude that the faster someone’s internet speed, the less likely they are to get involved in the community through volunteer, political, or other forms of public participation.

Fabio Sabatini, co-author of this study, published in the Journal of Public Economics, said:

For example, participation in political parties decreased by 19% for every 1.8 km that person lived in a local telecommunications exchange center, resulting in faster Internet access. Among those who enjoy the faster internet, social care volunteers have decreased by 10%.

Researchers used information from the communications regulator Ofcom at exchange centers and various Internet speeds, and used that data in a UK home panel survey and a UK home longitudinal study of people’s public participation. Mutually referenced.

From 2010 to 2017, for every 1.8 km of community interaction, such social participation decreased by 6% overall.

Political party involvement was the hardest hit, but most areas had a big impact. According to the survey, trade union involvement decreased by only 3.6%, while volunteering with organizations providing social or environmental services decreased by 7.8%.

In this study, Sabatini theorizes that the lack of public involvement in Britain may be directly related to the rise of populism in its politics.

“The rise of populism is associated with a diminished interest in public affairs, and because of less political and social activity, people may be less able to interpret political phenomena and understand the complexity of managing public affairs. I thought it was possible, “the researchers insisted.

According to the survey, it was the personal relationships with family and friends that were not significantly affected by the speed of Internet access, and the survey concluded that “it seems to be resistant to technological changes.”

((((RT.com).