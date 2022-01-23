Burnley score points for Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley Return to the Premier League for the first time in 3 weeks Arsenal Go to the goalless draw at Emirates Stadium.

Claret saw many games postponed this month due to lack of enough players and fell to the table because his rivals were able to complete the match.

Early in the weekend, the relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle’s victory only put pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s team fought a fierce battle with Arsenal below Par.

The Gunners have not yet won in 2022 as the top four ambitions continue to decline.

Dwight McNeil’s cross ejaculation was seized behind Aaron Ramsdale Later the host started playing the game cold and was caught almost at the moment of possession.

Ten people on this side started defeating the Carabao Cup to Liverpool three days ago, and given Burnley’s extensive list of postponements, perhaps Claret’s quick start was expected.

Alexandre Lacazette He brought to life to overtake the three Burnley defenders just to shoot an arrow at a fairly wide shot of Nick Pope’s post.

Ramsdale was usually very commanding in his box, but he couldn’t clear the punch and relied on the recalled Rob Holding to blush, so he fluttered in the corner.

When the game started, the Pope successfully saved Martin Ødegaard and Ben Mee blocked Lacazette’s follow-up attempt.

Burnley was fortunate enough to maintain the player’s full quota on the pitch as Ashley Westwood pushed Kieran Tierney late to high. Together shortly after Westwood captured Gabriel Magallas.

Aside from the efforts of decent Bukayo Saka, the game was goalless at intervals as the other half was played with the same quality and lack of calm.

Arsenal were the ones who strengthened things after the restart, Emile Smith Rowe Force a fine low save from the Pope after the smart corner routine.

After that, the England national team invaded the box and went to Lacazette. Lacazette could only make a big turn when he was supposed to score.

There was never a siege of Burnley’s goal, Mikel Arteta sent Eddie Nketiah in hopes of adding more firepower to his front.

Instead, players like Ben Mee and James Tarkowski held firmly as McNeil had the best chance of winning it for late-stage visitors.

However, Burnley frustrated the home team and was able to move within four points of safety, winning four games against Norwich in 17th place.