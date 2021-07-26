Bike rider Hugo Millán dies at age 14 after crashing during a Spanish race-E!online

The motorcycle racing community is sad later Lose A unique one that is too young.

Spanish bike rider Hugo Millán The race organizer died at the age of 14 after falling out of the car at the Hawkers European Talent Cup on Sunday, July 25, after being injured in a statement. The event was held at the Motor Land Aragón Circuit in Arcanis, Spain.

Race organizer FIMCE V Repsol said in the following message: twitter, With a photo of a teenager. “We send all our love and support to his family, team, and loved ones. We miss your Hugo.”

According to the Associated Press, a crash occurred on the second lap of the event after Hugo’s bike went down and was attacked by another rider while trying to get out of the way of the race. Other athletes were not seriously injured in the collision.