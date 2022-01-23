Arsenal vs Burnley Expected Lineup: Team News Prior to Today’s Premier League Match

It is progressing rapidly toward the end of January, Burnley Only 17 out of 38 have played yet Premier League game. Sean DycheThe man has only played two games since mid-December due to Covid and injury issues.

Burnley is currently sitting at the bottom of the table, but knows that positive results in the game at hand can prove to be essential to avoid drops.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s second-half victory at Leicester on Wednesday saw them leap. Arsenal, So this match is Mikel ArtetaThe side if they are supposed to keep pace in the top four races.

Burnley won only once in the last 17 meetings with Arsenal, the victory at Emirates in December 2020. Can they repeat that feat on Sunday?

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is the match?

The game will begin at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm GMT.

Where can I see it?

The match will not be broadcast live on British television. Highlights will be available on the second day of the BBC One Greenwich Mean Time from 10:30 pm after full time.

What is the team news?

Arsenal are missing Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny as they continue their Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyan have returned from the tournament but are not expected to compete. Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are suffering from knocks, but they should be a good place to start.

It’s very difficult to decide which Burnley players can play against Arsenal. In less than seven days, Home Games vs. Watford was postponed because only 10 players were available.

Expected lineup

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Burnley: Hennessy; Taylor, Me, Turkowski, Rowton; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Cornet, Vydra.

Odds

Arsenal-2 / 5

Draw-41/10

Burnley-9 / 1

predict

Despite playing against Liverpool on Thursday night, Arsenal should be relatively fresh. The postponement of the North London Derby removes some of the stress from Arteta’s team and heads to Burnley’s match with confidence that they can ensure a comfortable victory. Burnley is also fresh, but after the Covid outbreak, they may not yet be there, even without a few major players. 2-0 Arsenal..