Arsenal head to Dubai for training camp after Burnley clash

Arsenal Travel to Dubai After sunday Premier League Collision with bottom club Burnley that’s why Mikel Arteta We aim to take the “best possible” break to get a team that fits perfectly.

The Gunners have been mixed for the top four finishes of the season, but are depressed in the form of being unavailable to many key players.

A mix of injuries, positive coronavirus cases, suspensions, and the Africa Cup of Nations lowered Arteta’s rank, postponing the North London Derby in Tottenham last weekend.

Burnley has also suffered from recent numbers, and Claret hasn’t played in the league since January 2.

Lewis Grabban helped Nottingham Forest knock out Arsenal from the FA Cup (Tim Goode / PA) (PA wire)

Arsenal haven’t won in 2022 yet and lost to Manchester City, the runaway Premier League leader, before losing to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on New Year’s Day.

Then there was a goalless draw in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals in Liverpool, and the Reds won the second leg 2-0 on Thursday night.

Asked how much Arsenal needs to take a break, Arteta replied:

“Playing against Burnley has always been a big challenge, and the experience with that team has always been to do what they are doing really well.

Burnley and manager Sean Dyche are desperate to score points on Sunday (Richard Cellars / PA) (PA wire)

“They cause a lot of difficulty in the match and we need to be ready to play the game we want to play against them.

“Then there is a break, we know it, and we use it in the best possible way to regain the number of players needed to compete at this level.”

Part of that break will be spent in the Middle East, where a training camp in a warm climate in Dubai is planned.

Arsenal will not return to action until they travel to the wolf on February 10, but friendly people in closed rooms are also scheduled to return.