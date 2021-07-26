Alex Yee wins triathlon silver at Tokyo Olympic debut

Alex Yee continued Britain’s success in the Triathlon at the Olympics with a silver medal that debuted behind Norwegian Christian Blumenfeld.

23 years old was trying to follow in the footsteps Alistair Brownlee By making it three in a row Englishman Although it was a victory in the tournament, it was Blumenfeld who proved the strongest in the run at Odaiba Kaihin Park.

Jonny brownlee I was bidding for medals at the third consecutive Olympic Games where I won the bronze medal London And silver Rio But he had to settle down fifth.

Alex Yee Congratulates Christian Blumenfeld for winning the finish line (Martin Rickett / Pennsylvania) (PA wire)

Alistair Brownlee was unable to form a team for the third straight victory, but Yi had a legitimate hope for money as he established himself as an heir.

Kent’s athlete was the fastest runner in triathlon history and continued to fight while swimming 1.5km and riding a 40km bike, so Yee came forward with a 10km run.

The group of candidates gradually declined, but it was Blummenfelt who provided the decisive kick that pulled Yee and New Zealand’s Hayden Wilder over the last kilometer.

At the start, there was a scene from a farce where half of the field jumped in and started the race, the other half stayed in Float and was prevented from entering the water by boat.

Triathlon begins following a false start (Martin Rickett / PA) (PA wire)

The organizers desperately tried to stop them in the water, but they swam about 150 meters before being caught in another boat and returned to Float.

Brownlee quickly came to the fore with world champion Vincent Luis, with the French first coming out of the water, forming a group of nine lead bikes, including Brownlee.

Yi went down 30 seconds to get out of the water, but the fight was still going on, leading a large chase group across the line just 16 seconds behind the end of the first lap.

On the fourth lap, the two groups merged to win the British 10,000-meter title in 2018, putting Yee, who defeated the morpher at a young age, in a very strong position.

Blockley athletes have solidified their position as gold medalist candidates in the World Triathlon Series races in Leeds last month and have left the field to win comfortably.

His success is even more striking given that his career was almost over before it began with a crash during the 2017 race, his ribs, vertebrae and scapula were broken and his lungs were punctured.

This was the strongest field Yi had ever played, but Brownlee was hanging behind the front group and he quickly led the run.

A large group of motorcycles (Martin Rickett / PA) (PA wire)

The group declined slowly, but both British athletes remained in the foreground. Blumenfeld showed his intention by putting a break on lap 3 to split the puck so that only Yi and Wild could hang.

Brownlee was cut into a drift, and Blumenfeld pulled away Ye and Wild to win the gold medal early on the final lap and didn’t look like he was caught.