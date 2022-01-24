A U.S. Woman Found a £ 2.5 Million Lottery Prize in a Spam Folder | US News

The spam folder in your email inbox can be an ambiguous location. Sadly, it’s full of messages that promise huge wealth, too good to be true.

But, as one American woman knows, sifting your junk message from time to time can be rewarding.

Unknown to Laura Spears, an email was sent to her spam folder announcing that she had won a $ 3 million (£ 2.5 million) lottery prize.

55 years old-from Oakland County Michigan -On December 31, last year, I bought a Mega Millions ticket by lottery on the Michigan Lottery website.

She was able to triple her prize by matching the five numbers to earn $ 1 million (£ 740,000) and pay for the “Megaprie”.

Spears explains: “I saw an ad on Facebook saying that the Mega Millions jackpot was pretty high, so I went to my account and bought a ticket.

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.

“At that time, I received an email from the lottery saying that I won. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account and checked the email message.

“Still very shocking to me, I really got $ 3 million.”

She claimed a prize at the lottery headquarters last week and said she would share the money with her family and retire early.

Spears said he would check spam folders more often.

“I definitely added the Michigan lottery to my secure sender list, just in case I was lucky enough to receive another email about a big prize,” she said.