United Kingdom

A missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Bolton’s home was found in London after a two-day search.

mariyajohnson4 hours ago

A missing 11-year-old girl was found in London from her home in Bolton, according to a family friend.

Fatuma was discovered in London on Saturday afternoon after her parents appealed to her to go home soon.

Four

Fatuma was discovered in London on Saturday afternoonCredit: PA
Fatuma was seen on CCTV with men and women

Four

Fatuma was seen on CCTV with men and womenCredit: gmp Police

Earlier on Saturday, her father, Asim, said at a news conference that her behavior was “normal” before she left, adding that “I have no idea what caused this.”

“We don’t know why she went to London.”

According to friends and family, Fatuma was eager to move to London when he was old and took it “quite seriously”.

She was seen boarding a train from Manchester Piccadilly to Birmingham New Street at 9:27 pm before traveling to London Euston.

Police have now released a CCTV image of Fatuma with a man and a woman who arrived in the capital at 1:17 am.

It is understood that the young man left Euston Station alone and headed for Eversholt Street towards Euston Road.

Fatuma is from Bolton

Four

Fatuma is from BoltonCredit: gmp Police
She was seen leaving Euston in London alone

Four

She was seen leaving Euston in London aloneCredit: gmp Police
There is growing concern that the 11-year-old Fatuma Kadir, who traveled from Bolton to London, is missing.



A missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Bolton’s home was found in London after a two-day search.

SourceA missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Bolton’s home was found in London after a two-day search.

mariyajohnson4 hours ago
Back to top button