A missing 11-year-old girl was found in London from her home in Bolton, according to a family friend.

Fatuma was discovered in London on Saturday afternoon after her parents appealed to her to go home soon.

Four Fatuma was discovered in London on Saturday afternoon Credit: PA

Four Fatuma was seen on CCTV with men and women Credit: gmp Police

Earlier on Saturday, her father, Asim, said at a news conference that her behavior was “normal” before she left, adding that “I have no idea what caused this.”

“We don’t know why she went to London.”

According to friends and family, Fatuma was eager to move to London when he was old and took it “quite seriously”.

She was seen boarding a train from Manchester Piccadilly to Birmingham New Street at 9:27 pm before traveling to London Euston.

Police have now released a CCTV image of Fatuma with a man and a woman who arrived in the capital at 1:17 am.

It is understood that the young man left Euston Station alone and headed for Eversholt Street towards Euston Road.

Four Fatuma is from Bolton Credit: gmp Police

Four She was seen leaving Euston in London alone Credit: gmp Police