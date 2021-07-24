A huge sinkhole closes Liverpool roads after a water main ruptures | British News

Repair work is underway after a huge sinkhole in Liverpool.

A 4.5m (15ft) x 6m (20ft) sinkhole in Green Lane at the intersection of Old Swan’s Prescott Road appeared late Friday after a large water main ruptured.

The fire brigade worked to limit the flow of water when road closures were set-some of which are expected to remain the same for the next two weeks.

image:

Cordon next to a 4.5m (15ft) x 6m (20ft) sinkhole in Green Lane, Old Swan, Liverpool



Many nearby residents had low or no water, but United Utilities later said supply was resumed for those affected.

The water company said customers could notice a discoloration of the supply that could be caused by the disturbance of naturally occurring deposits in the pipe, and to get rid of it, “gentle kitchen taps. Move with a trickle. “

image:

United Utilities workers inspect sinkholes



In a statement, “All night, engineers were able to divert water to other parts of the water network to block rupture pipes, and water tanks were used to increase pressure on customers. Is being sent to the system.

“Repair work began today (Saturday) and the roads must remain closed for at least two weeks during these repairs.

“In the meantime, we thank our customers for their understanding and cooperation. We apologize for any inconvenience.”